Supervisor Jim Desmond

5th District

The preamble of the constitution begins with “We the People.” Not we the government, but we the people. While the last 16 months has been difficult for kids, businesses and so many more, it’s also been a wakeup call. It’s been a wakeup call to many that feel their elected official isn’t representing them. It’s been a wakeup call to those who realize how much power one politician has. And it’s been a wakeup call to realize that the government can shut your business down, crush your livelihoods and keep your kids out of school.

We are grateful to live in the greatest country in the world. A country that was founded on democracy. A country that was founded on “We the People.” People can make lasting change, politicians can’t. One of the most impactful ways you can make a change is by speaking out.

Every government board meets, whether it’s over Zoom or in-person. Every meeting is required to allot time for public comment. This is where you can speak out. Whether it’s an issue at the County Board of Supervisors, SANDAG, school boards, Water Authority, any public entity has meetings and you’re allowed to address your representatives. If you truly want to make a change, this is how you do it.

I will always try and be a voice for you and North County at the Board of Supervisors, but it’s ultimately up to you. Your representatives won’t know what their constituents think unless you call in, unless you show up, unless you write in and voice your opinion. I will never forget that “We the People” are in charge.