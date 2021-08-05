Artist Keith to conduct watercolor demonstration

Leaves are a common subject in the art of Susan Keith who has been showing her watercolors since 2013. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Art Association's guest artist for their Aug. 21 meeting will be Susan Keith. The critique, one work per person, will start at 9:30 a.m. at Crossway Church, at the corner of Reche and Stage Coach. Keith will then do a watercolor demonstration followed by a workshop after the lunch break. Call Carol Reardon to reserve your place, 760-221-5577.

Keith is a native of California, born in Los Angeles. At a very early age, she showed an interest in the arts. She attended San Diego State University where she completed her bachelor's degree in painting and printmaking. She became a teacher and taught all levels of high school art. Upon retiring, she pursued watercolor with a renewed love and interest. She has been showing her work since 2013 and has won various awards.

This portrait of a musician is the work of Susan Keith, the guest artist who is hosting the FFA watercolor demonstration Aug. 21. Village News/Courtesy photo

She has been juried into the National Watercolor Society, California Watercolor Association, the San Diego Watercolor Society, Watercolor West, the Georgia Watercolor Society and the Louisiana Watercolor Society, to name a few. Her watercolors have a sense or impression of realism. She is intrigued by light and shadow. Most days she can be found painting in her studio/gallery or on the lookout for a beautiful subject to capture in watercolor.

Change out at the Gallery, located at 127 N. Main, Fallbrook, will be open on Monday, Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a money show along with the monthly ribbon show, entitled "Life in Fallbrook."

The public, as well as FAA members, are invited to take part in this show by submitting a 8 x 10 inch photo, which will be mounted on foam core.There will be room on the entry form to include its story. Make a copy of a special photo to submit. Entry fee is $10, forms and more information can be found at The Gallery or at fallbrookartassn.org. This special show is sponsored by All Star Physical Therapy.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Art Association.