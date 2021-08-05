Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Palomar Medical Center Escondido named best regional hospital by U.S. News

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/6/2021 at 2:21pm



ESCONDIDO – U.S. News and World Report named Palomar Medical Center Escondido to its “Best Regional Hospitals” list and revealed the medical center had achieved a “High Performing” ranking in six procedure areas.

“Our physicians, nurses, technicians and other support staff have continued to shine despite many of the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19,” said Palomar Health Chief Operations Officer Sheila Brown, “and they are proud to provide top quality care for our community.”

The six areas of procedures or conditions meeting the high-performing standard include:

Hip replacement

Knee replacement

Heart failure

Kidney failure

Stroke

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

U.S. News and World Report annually evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 hospitals nationwide to help patients decide where to receive medical care.

Submitted by the Palomar Medical Center Escondido.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/06/2021 15:47