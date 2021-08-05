Palomar Medical Center Escondido named best regional hospital by U.S. News

ESCONDIDO – U.S. News and World Report named Palomar Medical Center Escondido to its “Best Regional Hospitals” list and revealed the medical center had achieved a “High Performing” ranking in six procedure areas.

“Our physicians, nurses, technicians and other support staff have continued to shine despite many of the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19,” said Palomar Health Chief Operations Officer Sheila Brown, “and they are proud to provide top quality care for our community.”

The six areas of procedures or conditions meeting the high-performing standard include:

Hip replacement

Knee replacement

Heart failure

Kidney failure

Stroke

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

U.S. News and World Report annually evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 hospitals nationwide to help patients decide where to receive medical care.

Submitted by the Palomar Medical Center Escondido.