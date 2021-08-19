Food stamp benefits to increase by more than 25% in October
Ashraf Khalil and Josh Boak
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden's administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food aid available to needy families – the largest single increase in the program's history.
Starting in October, average benefits for food stamps – officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP – will rise more than 25% above pre-pandemic levels. The increased assistance will be available indefinitely to all 42 million SNAP beneficiaries.
The increase coincides with the end of a 15% boost in SNAP benefits...
