Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Food stamp benefits to increase by more than 25% in October

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/20/2021 at 1:30pm

In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food stamps in West New York, N.J. The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families, the largest single increase in the program's history. Starting in October 2021, average benefits for food stamps (officially known as the SNAP program) will rise more than 25% above pre-pandemic levels. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Ashraf Khalil and Josh Boak

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden's administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food aid available to needy families – the largest single increase in the program's history.

Starting in October, average benefits for food stamps – officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP – will rise more than 25% above pre-pandemic levels. The increased assistance will be available indefinitely to all 42 million SNAP beneficiaries.

The increase coincides with the end of a 15% boost in SNAP benefits...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 
Circus Vargas

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/20/2021 16:35