Food stamp benefits to increase by more than 25% in October

In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food stamps in West New York, N.J. The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families, the largest single increase in the program's history. Starting in October 2021, average benefits for food stamps (officially known as the SNAP program) will rise more than 25% above pre-pandemic levels. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Ashraf Khalil and Josh Boak

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden's administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food aid available to needy families – the largest single increase in the program's history.

Starting in October, average benefits for food stamps – officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP – will rise more than 25% above pre-pandemic levels. The increased assistance will be available indefinitely to all 42 million SNAP beneficiaries.

The increase coincides with the end of a 15% boost in SNAP benefits...