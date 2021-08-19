Breuninger named BHS athletic director

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Andrea Breuninger has been chosen as the new Bonsall High School athletic director.

Breuninger replaces Eric Hendy, who stepped down as the Legionnaires' athletic director but will continue to coach Bonsall High School teams.

"I am excited about working with the athletes and the community and the faculty to improve participation and competitiveness and school spirit at Bonsall High School," Breuninger said.

"She'll be a great addition to the Bonsall High School staff, and I'm confident that she'll be able to continue the high quality of Bonsall High School...