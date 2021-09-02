Join a community of passionate volunteers

Volunteer training sessions hosted by The Elizabeth Hospice

The Elizabeth Hospice invites individuals interested in helping adults and children facing the challenges associated with a life-limiting illness and those grieving the death of a loved one to a free volunteer orientation session via Zoom video conferencing.

Hospice volunteers are an important part of the care team at The Elizabeth Hospice and have an opportunity to make a real difference in someone’s life.

Attendees will learn about a wide variety of virtual and in-person opportunities throughout San Diego County and Southwest Riverside County, including: serving as a patient companion, providing caregiver respite, performing aromatherapy, sewing Cuddle Bears, officiating at veteran pinning ceremonies, and much more. Information will be provided on both the application and training process.

An email address and a device with a camera interface are needed to participate in the training session or attendees can join by phone. Prospective volunteers can choose from the following dates: Sept. 21, noon to 1 p.m .; Oct. 7, 10-11 a.m .; Oct. 18, noon to 1 p.m .; Oct. 27, 4-5 p.m .; Nov. 4, 10-11 a.m .; or, Nov. 17 from noon to 1 p.m.

To ensure a place at the volunteer orientation session, please contact the Volunteer Department at (800) 797-2050 or send an email to [email protected]

Submitted by The Elizabeth Hospice.