Fallbrook students honored by SNHU

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Southern New Hampshire University has announced that the following students from Fallbrook have been named to the summer 2021 president's list, Tessa Dsouza, Chelsea Urquhart and John Hollcraft.

At the same time, Tatiana Galvez of Fallbrook has been named to SNHU's summer 2021 dean's list. Eligibility for the Dean's List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average of 3.5-3.699 and earn 12 credits for the term.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 150,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, New Hampshire.