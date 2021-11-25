Fallbrook Chamber to hold Christmas of Giving Open House

Representatives of the Fallbrook Dog Park Group greet guests at the 2019 Christmas of Giving Open House at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce;; this year's event is on Dec. 8. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce its Open House of Giving, scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 8, 4-5:30 p.m. at its office at 111 S. Main Ave.

The purpose of this annual event is to support four local nonprofit chamber member charities. The four chosen by the chamber staff this year are Fallbrook Arts, Inc., Fallbrook Garden Club, Fallbrook Music Society and the Fallbrook Trails Council. Donations of cash or check made payable to the specific charity of one's choice is kindly requested and can be dropped off at the chamber anytime from Dec. 1 through Dec. 20.

Each charity will be represented to personally collect donations and provide information about their causes and needs Dec. 8.

For more information about these nonprofit members, refer to http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org or call the chamber office at 760-728-5845.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.