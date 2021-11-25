Petersen qualifies for state meet
Warriors girls fifth as team
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The three Division II girls cross country teams with the highest team scores at the CIF San Diego Section meet Nov. 20 at Morley Field in San Diego qualified for the state meet as a team, and the five fastest individual runners not affiliated with a school which qualified as a team also qualified for the state meet Nov. 27 at Woodward Park in Fresno. Fallbrook High School's girls finished fifth, but Fallbrook sophomore Abby Petersen placed 13th among the Division II girls and was fifth among the Division II girls whose team didn't qualify, so Petersen will...
