Petersen qualifies for state meet

Warriors girls fifth as team

Fallbrook sophomore Abby Petersen, third from left, poses with the other cross county runners on the All League First Team at the league championship meet Nov. 13. A week later, Petersen finished 13th in the CIF San Diego Section meet Nov. 20 to qualify for the state meet.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The three Division II girls cross country teams with the highest team scores at the CIF San Diego Section meet Nov. 20 at Morley Field in San Diego qualified for the state meet as a team, and the five fastest individual runners not affiliated with a school which qualified as a team also qualified for the state meet Nov. 27 at Woodward Park in Fresno. Fallbrook High School's girls finished fifth, but Fallbrook sophomore Abby Petersen placed 13th among the Division II girls and was fifth among the Division II girls whose team didn't qualify, so Petersen will...