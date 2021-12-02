Sheriff deputies make special delivery of pies

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

On Thanksgiving eve, 10 families in the area were given a surprise visit by deputies from the Fallbrook Sheriff's Department Substation. They were served pumpkin pies.

Operation Thanksgiving Pie 2021 was coordinated by Heather Mitchell, crime prevention specialist.

"I started this last year when I was assigned to Valley Center and San Marcos stations," she said. "Generous stores provided pies to deliver to residents as a way to kick off the holidays. Last year, with COVID-19, was hard on everyone and I felt they could use a morale boost."

She said th...