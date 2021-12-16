SHERIFF'S LOG
Last updated 12/16/2021 at 2:39pm
Nov. 5
200 block Ammunition Road Theft of elder/dependent adult
Nov. 26
800 block S. Main Ave. Burglary (for purpose of fraud/forgery)
2200 block Lookout Mountain Road Get credit/etc other’s ID
Nov. 27
100 block Lillian Way Arrest: Obstruct/resist peace ofcr/emer med tech
Nov. 30
5400 block Rainbow Heights Road Vandalism
S. Mission Road @ Rockycrest Road Arrest: Poss narcotic controlled subs
Dec. 1
5700 block Rancho Del Caballo Burglary
Horse Ranch Creek Road @ Andalusian Way Grand theft: Money/labor/property
3200 block S. Old Highway 395 Arrest: Poss controlled subs for sale
1600 block Willow Glen Road Death
600 block S. Stage Coach Lane Theft of elder/dependent adult
600 block E. Elder St. Room Miscellaneous reports
4000 block Pala Mesa Oaks Dr. Obtain money/etc by false pretenses
9000 block Pala Road Death
Dec. 2
1100 block S. Main Ave. Lost article
400 block N. Pico Ave. Burglary
7000 block Via Mariposa Norte Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
1400 block S. Mission Road Cite: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia
N. Pico Ave. @ W. Alvarado St. Arrest: Poss narcotic controlled subs
Dec. 3
7400 block Rainbow Heights Road Lost article
7400 block Rainbow Heights Road Arrest: Simple battery
Dec. 4
1000 block Avenida Campana ADW: Assault with firearm on pers
1000 block E. Mission Road Shoplifting
1700 block S. Hill Ave. Arrest: Contempt of court: violate protective order
3100 block Rainbow Valley Blvd. Grand theft
400 block Ammunition Road Arrest: Violate domestic relations court order
300 block Charles Swisher Ct. Burglary
Dec. 5
1400 block Rainbow Valley Blvd. Miscellaneous reports
1000 block Avenida Campana Suicide actual
300 block Heald Lane Petty theft
Dec. 6
Mission Road @ Thoroughbred Lane Arrest: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia
1700 block Foxfire Road Recovery of stolen vehicle
200 block N. Stage Coach Lane Arrest: Trans/etc controlled subs
2200 block Huffstatler St. Burglary
1600 block Winterwarm Dr. Burglary
100 block Amigos Way Arrest: Willful cruelty to child without injury or death
Nov. 7
300 block S. Old Highway 395 Cite: Driv w/lic susp/rev w/prior DUI conv
2200 block Huffstatler St. Burglary
5000 block South Mission Road Rape by force/fear
300 block W. Hawthorne St. Arrest: Possess controlled substance
Reader Comments(0)