SHERIFF'S LOG

Last updated 12/16/2021 at 2:39pm

Nov. 5

200 block Ammunition Road Theft of elder/dependent adult

Nov. 26

800 block S. Main Ave. Burglary (for purpose of fraud/forgery)

2200 block Lookout Mountain Road Get credit/etc other’s ID

Nov. 27

100 block Lillian Way Arrest: Obstruct/resist peace ofcr/emer med tech

Nov. 30

5400 block Rainbow Heights Road Vandalism

S. Mission Road @ Rockycrest Road Arrest: Poss narcotic controlled subs

Dec. 1

5700 block Rancho Del Caballo Burglary

Horse Ranch Creek Road @ Andalusian Way Grand theft: Money/labor/property

3200 block S. Old Highway 395 Arrest: Poss controlled subs for sale

1600 block Willow Glen Road Death

600 block S. Stage Coach Lane Theft of elder/dependent adult

600 block E. Elder St. Room Miscellaneous reports

4000 block Pala Mesa Oaks Dr. Obtain money/etc by false pretenses

9000 block Pala Road Death

Dec. 2

1100 block S. Main Ave. Lost article

400 block N. Pico Ave. Burglary

7000 block Via Mariposa Norte Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

1400 block S. Mission Road Cite: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia

N. Pico Ave. @ W. Alvarado St. Arrest: Poss narcotic controlled subs

Dec. 3

7400 block Rainbow Heights Road Lost article

7400 block Rainbow Heights Road Arrest: Simple battery

Dec. 4

1000 block Avenida Campana ADW: Assault with firearm on pers

1000 block E. Mission Road Shoplifting

1700 block S. Hill Ave. Arrest: Contempt of court: violate protective order

3100 block Rainbow Valley Blvd. Grand theft

400 block Ammunition Road Arrest: Violate domestic relations court order

300 block Charles Swisher Ct. Burglary

Dec. 5

1400 block Rainbow Valley Blvd. Miscellaneous reports

1000 block Avenida Campana Suicide actual

300 block Heald Lane Petty theft

Dec. 6

Mission Road @ Thoroughbred Lane Arrest: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia

1700 block Foxfire Road Recovery of stolen vehicle

200 block N. Stage Coach Lane Arrest: Trans/etc controlled subs

2200 block Huffstatler St. Burglary

1600 block Winterwarm Dr. Burglary

100 block Amigos Way Arrest: Willful cruelty to child without injury or death

Nov. 7

300 block S. Old Highway 395 Cite: Driv w/lic susp/rev w/prior DUI conv

2200 block Huffstatler St. Burglary

5000 block South Mission Road Rape by force/fear

300 block W. Hawthorne St. Arrest: Possess controlled substance