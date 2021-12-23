Fallbrook Food Pantry provides food and gifts for those in need

Fallbrook Food Pantry Programs and Operations Manager Carolina Miller, left, and FFP Case Manager and Volunteer Coordinator Nancy Rocha display some of the food available for food pantry clients.

No Scrooge, Grinch or even COVID can dim the holiday spirit at the Fallbrook Food Pantry, which this year will provide more than 180 local needy families with not only food, but Christmas gifts, thanks to the generous donations of local organizations and individuals.

"Our Adopt-A-Family program has been in existence for more than 20 years," said Carolina Miller, FFP Programs and Operations Manager, "and this year we are so pleased to be able to match up 140 families with our amazing donors. At least another 40 families will benefit from our Santa's Workshop program."

Miller has been spearheading the program for the past three years and is credited with the continued growth of the community-wide effort. In 2020, 105 families were adopted; in 2019, 92 families benefited from the program.

She begins in the fall, reviewing her database of previous donors – which includes several businesses and churches – and soliciting their continued support. In the meantime, regular pantry clients are encouraged to sign up for the Adopt-A-Family program. The only requirement is that each family has at least one child under the age of 18.

"These families are at or below poverty level," said Miller. "It's hard enough for them to put food on the table, much less gifts for their children. Adopt-A-Family makes a huge difference in their holidays."

Once a family registers, the big job of interviewing each applicant falls in the capable hands of receptionist Araceli "Cel" Emerson who, said FFP Executive Director Shae Gawlak, "exudes love and compassion with every ounce of her being."

Emerson calls each family and captures their "wish list," noting specific toys and types of clothing (and sizes) requested by each child. Although requests from parents are not taken, they are typically provided with gifts such as blankets, perfume for the moms and general household items.

"In talking to these families, I am often brought to tears," she said. "They are struggling and so many of these families have nothing. One woman was recently abandoned by her husband, who left her with their three small children. Another family has an infant hospitalized with cancer. How can we not do our best to help them?"

Emerson said she is touched by the conservative nature of requests.

"These families are very conscious of the costs involved and most of their requests are very basic," she said. "The little ones just want a toy and the teenagers ask for things like a backpack or a pair of shoes. Many have only one pair."

The lists compiled by Emerson are then matched with donors who do their best to make every wish come true.

"We have several regular local donors like North Coast Church who every year donates at least 50 sweaters and gifts for the kids," said Miller. "And, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints each year adopts at least 25 families. They are amazing."

Once the lists are distributed and gifts purchased, it is up to each donor to personally contact their family, or families, and arrange for delivery.

"This is the magical part," said FFP Case Manager and Volunteer Coordinator Nancy Rocha. "COVID has us disconnected and isolated. By giving our donors the opportunity to see exactly where their donations are going, it provides them with an incredibly personal and touching interaction."

These connections also encourage donors to repeat their acts of kindness and generosity. Jessie Goble is one such person.

"My family has participated in the Adopt-A-Family program several times over the past 20 years," she said. "I grew up in Fallbrook, my parents still live there and the town is near and dear to our hearts. We consider Fallbrook our hometown and will continue to support the program."

Goble, who now lives in Scottsdale, said her parents, sister (who lives in Los Angeles) and brother (who lives in San Diego) all pitch in to ensure every item, and more, on their assigned wish list is purchased for their adopted family.

"It's so rewarding to make someone else's holiday season a little better," she said. "Last year when we delivered our gifts, it was so cute to see the children peeking out their windows before they came out to help us unload. I hope more families decide to participate in this event next year. I fully recommend it."

Families who happened to miss the Adopt-A-Family registration deadline are not without assistance.

Fallbrook Food Pantry Executive Director Shae Gawlak, standing center, is flanked by her staff, from left, warehouse coordinator Gilman Lykken, lead volunteer Karen Austin, case manager and volunteer coordinator Nancy Rocha (in van), board member and volunteer Jean Dooley, receptionist Cel Emerson, and volunteers Christine Jameson and Jake Wood.

The Santa's Workshop program identifies those families – approximately 40 this year – who are provided with gift cards and other donated items that were received after the Adopt-A-Family program closed. Gifts will be distributed Dec. 20-23 at the pantry.

Gawlak, sitting in her office last week, waved an envelope filled with 150 Albertson's gift cards, each valued at $50.

"This is so fantastic," she said. "We just received these from the San Diego Food Bank and we will give them to our Santa's Workshop families. It's another blessing."

Gawlak acknowledges the hard work of her five paid staff members and the approximately 50 volunteers whose energy and enthusiasm continue to grow the pantry's outreach.

"Everyone here is so positive," she said. "We are all very proud to be a helpful part of our community. We are making a difference and that means everything."

The Fallbrook Food Pantry, located at 140 N. Brandon Road, provides food to approximately 500 families each week. It has served low-income and disadvantaged families since 1991 and each year distributes nearly 1 million pounds of food to those in need in the greater Fallbrook area.