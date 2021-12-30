Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Spring reopening in store for Palomar College

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/31/2021 at 12:25pm



SAN MARCOS – All Palomar College services at the San Marcos campus and education centers in Escondido, Rancho Bernardo and Fallbrook will resume on-site operation for the spring semester effective Jan. 17, 2022.

Services will be available in person Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., with Friday designated as a virtual office day for departments that operate remotely with a minimal impact on students.

“We are looking forward to safely reopening our beautiful San Marcos campus and three education centers,” said Superintendent/President Dr. Star Rivera-Lacey. “On behalf of...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 01/01/2022 02:05