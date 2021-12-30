Spring reopening in store for Palomar College

SAN MARCOS – All Palomar College services at the San Marcos campus and education centers in Escondido, Rancho Bernardo and Fallbrook will resume on-site operation for the spring semester effective Jan. 17, 2022.

Services will be available in person Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., with Friday designated as a virtual office day for departments that operate remotely with a minimal impact on students.

“We are looking forward to safely reopening our beautiful San Marcos campus and three education centers,” said Superintendent/President Dr. Star Rivera-Lacey. “On behalf of...