Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pala Casino Spa Resort announces New Year's Eve entertainment lineup

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/31/2021 at 12:41pm



PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort has announced its New Year’s Eve entertainment lineup, featuring some of the top local dance bands. Guests can celebrate the new year throughout the afternoon and late into the evening on Friday, Dec. 31 with an impressive lineup of shows. The high energy events will be held at both the Center Bar and Events Center. Admission is free at each venue.

New Year’s Eve entertainment lineup

Forward Motion – 12:30-4:15 p.m. – Center Bar

Jazmine Roger’s Band with special guest DJ G-Squared – 9 p.m. to 12:40 a.m. – Center Bar

Pulp Vixen with special guest DJ Eddey – 8 p.m. – 1:15 a.m. – Events Center

All events and promotions are subject to cancellation without notice. Learn more about the upcoming events at Pala Casino Spa Resort by visiting https://www.palacasino.com/entertainment/all-entertainment/.

Pala Casino is still committed to Playing It Safe. All shows continue to have increased cleaning, sanitizer stations, as well as masks and gloves available upon request. For a full list of the property updates and safety protocols at Pala Casino, please visit https://www.palacasino.com/.

Submitted by Pala Casino Spa Resort.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 01/01/2022 01:58