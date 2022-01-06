'Solo Due Duo' to perform a four-hands piano extravaganza in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Music Society proudly presents two internationally-renowned concert pianists Sunday, Jan. 16, in a concert that holds something very special in store: piano duos. Jacopo Giacopuzzi is referred to as the "Italian pianist in California." Konstantin Soukhovetski is an adjunct faculty member at Juilliard, and widely considered one of the premiere pianists/composers of this generation. Together, they are electrifying.

"In collaboration with ProtoStar Foundation, we are thrilled to bring these two amazing pianists to our community," said Bob Freaney, president of Fallbrook Music Society. "Performing both individually and together on one piano, they display astonishing artistry, talent and interpretations of both the great classics and more contemporary selections," he added.

This concert's program features Rachmaninoff's "Selection from 6 Morceaux;" Ravel's "Selection from Ma Mère l'Oye"; Kapustin's "Movement 3-4 from Sinfonietta Op. 49" and Soukhovetski's own "Transcriptions from Opera," among others.

Highlights of Soukhovetski's career include appearances with Johannesburg Philharmonic, Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra, Miami Symphony Orchestra and Richmond, Austin, Auburn, Westmoreland, Virginia and Asheville Symphony Orchestras. His solo performances have taken him to London's Wigmore Hall, New York's Weill Recital and Zankel Halls at Carnegie Hall. Soukovestski is an alumnus of The Juilliard School. Born in Moscow to a family of artists, he also studied at the Moscow Central Special Music School, under the auspices of the Moscow State Conservatory with Anatoly Ryabov.

As a soloist and chamber musician, Giacopuzzi, who hails from Verona, Italy, has performed recitals at major festivals and venues throughout the United States and Europe. He is a winner of 14 international piano competitions including the International Piano Competition San Dona' di Piave, Ibiza International Piano Competition, International Liszt Competition in Los Angeles, and the Beverly Hills National Auditions.

Giacopuzzi has performed under the direction of world-renowned conductors such as Dian Tchobanov and Robert Wills. He has been invited to serve on competition juries and to give presentations, master classes and concerts throughout the world.

The concert will take place Sunday, Jan. 16 at 2 p.m. in Fallbrook's historic Mission Theater, 231 N. Main Ave. Note the new concert start time at 2 p.m.) This concert is free admission. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.; seating is general admission. The performance is free admission – no tickets are required.

Donations are always welcome to help support the society's tradition of delivering excellence in live music to Fallbrook and its surrounding communities. Fallbrook Music Society is a 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit organization. For more information, go to fallbrookmusicsociety.org or call 760-451-8644.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Music Society.