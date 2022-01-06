FUESD schedules redistricting meetings

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

With the arrival of the updated 2020 census data, trustees of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District, with the guidance of consultants from Cooperative Strategies, are working to adjust the district boundaries to ensure demographic equity for each area.

With the help of Cooperative Strategies and their team of demographers, FUESD has created three new map options regarding trustee areas. The maps can be seen online at FUESD.org/redistricting.

In addition, comments are welcome at three upcoming board meetings, Jan. 10 at 4 p.m., and Jan. 24 and Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.

The maps as presented are called scenarios and are needed because the district elections are based on geographic areas. The same redistricting process has been occurring for federal, state, county and local districts.