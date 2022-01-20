Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

BWC holds annual silent auction

 
Last updated 1/26/2022 at 9:51am

BWC Membership Chair Bev York introduces new member Juliann Giurleo at the club's January meeting.

BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman's Club members were refreshed after a joyous holiday fundraising season and ringing in the New Year. Their Jan. 6 general meeting was at full capacity with members anticipating an informative business meeting, socializing and a good program. It is during this meeting that the members bring in their new, or slightly used, items to sell during a silent auction.

Laurie Criscenti is one of the co-chairs of the silent auction fundraiser for the Bonsall Woman's Club.

Laurie Criscenti and Cheri Marie Poulos were the co-chairs of the Silent Auction program. As hospitality chair, Judy Bresnahan was responsible for setting up tables, etc. for displaying items available for auction. Once the general meeting had concluded, members were busy 'shopping around' and calculating what they hoped would be the winning bid on the item(s) of their choice. They simply wrote down their bid on the sheet next to an item, with the final bidder getting the item.

The BWC meets the first Thursday of the month at the Bonsall Community Center, 31505 Old River Road. The meetings start at 10 a.m. with a program following. For more information, contact [email protected]

Submitted by the Bonsall Woman's Club.

 

