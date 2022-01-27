Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Getting to know T. Jefferson Parker

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/28/2022 at 12:52pm

T. Jefferson Parker, right, signs a copy of his newest book while Mary Jo Bacik, event venue coordinator for Friends of the Fallbrook Library, prepares the next copy for him to sign.

Lucette Moramarco

Associate Editor

Instead of its annual Community Read event, the Friends of the Fallbrook Library hosted the book launch of local author T. Jefferson Parker's 27th book, Jan. 22 at Pala Mesa Resort. The event sold out and with "A Thousand Steps" hot off the presses, dozens of copies were sold to his many fans.

As a thank you for attending, it was announced that all attendees could sign up for a free membership to FOFL for 2022. After a fantastic lunch of chicken salad on croissants and fresh melons and pineapple, FOFL member Mary Jo Bacik introduced "Fallbrook's very own...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 01/29/2022 05:24