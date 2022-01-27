Getting to know T. Jefferson Parker

T. Jefferson Parker, right, signs a copy of his newest book while Mary Jo Bacik, event venue coordinator for Friends of the Fallbrook Library, prepares the next copy for him to sign.

Lucette Moramarco

Associate Editor

Instead of its annual Community Read event, the Friends of the Fallbrook Library hosted the book launch of local author T. Jefferson Parker's 27th book, Jan. 22 at Pala Mesa Resort. The event sold out and with "A Thousand Steps" hot off the presses, dozens of copies were sold to his many fans.

As a thank you for attending, it was announced that all attendees could sign up for a free membership to FOFL for 2022. After a fantastic lunch of chicken salad on croissants and fresh melons and pineapple, FOFL member Mary Jo Bacik introduced "Fallbrook's very own...