Kaiser Permanente to build medical office building in Baxter Village Mixed-Use Project

WILDOMAR – Kaiser Permanente announced, Jan 26. plans to build a medical office building on approximately 7 acres within the Baxter Village Mixed-Use Project located at the northwest corner of Wildomar Trail and Interstate 15 in the City of Wildomar. The property is entitled for a future 84,000 square-foot outpatient medical office building. While the land developer for the Baxter Village Project has begun site work, including street and sidewalk improvements, construction is anticipated to begin mid-2022 on the medical office building.

"Kaiser Permanente is proud to serve more than 160,000 members from within the growing City of Wildomar and neighboring communities in Riverside County," said Vita Willett, Kaiser Permanente senior vice president and Riverside area manager. "Our new Wildomar Medical Office Building will give us the room we need to expand, ultimately bringing more health care services closer to home for many."

"If the past two years have taught us anything, it's the importance of health care," said Wildomar Mayor Ben J. Benoit. "We are excited that Kaiser Permanente is building in Wildomar and investing in the health care infrastructure for our community."

Construction on the new medical office building is scheduled to be complete in late 2023 and will have nearly double the capacity of the current leased 34-provider office building. The new medical office building is planned to include imaging services, a pharmacy, and will house approximately 61 provider offices, including primary care, pediatrics, optometry, allergy, dermatology and other specialties.

For more information, go to about.kp.org.

Submitted by Kaiser Permanente.