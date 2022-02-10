Jewelry Connection robbed with extensive damage

Two men are seen in video smashing and grabbing jewelry in Jewelry Connection in downtown Fallbrook Sunday night.

On a day that normally would be a busy shopping day, Jamie and Kathy on Valentine's Day were busy cleaning up broken glass and replacing glass cases that were destroyed during a late night robbery of their jewelry store on Main Street. The Jewelry Connection was robbed at about 10 pm Sunday night after two men broke the front glass doors and proceeded to "smash and grab" as much as they could in just a few minutes. According to Jewelry Connection owner Jamie Mathieu, "They cost us more in damage to the store than what they got away with in jewelry."

After watching the video if anyone knows these two men, call Dept. Steven Ashkar at