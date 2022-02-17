FCAT presents sustainable landscaping

Valerie Lowe, community education manager with I Love a Clean San Diego, will be presenting Feb. 22 on how landscaping impacts the environment around us. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team will host a talk about Sustainable Landscaping Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. The speaker is Valerie Lowe, who is a community education manager with I Love a Clean San Diego.

Lowe has a Bachelor of Science degree in Conservation Studies from U.C. Berkeley. She will talk about the two components of landscaping: water and sediment. She will discuss the flow of water through one's property, what it carries and where it goes (storm drains watershed, the Pacific Ocean and east Salton Sea), erosion control, insecticide use and control, use of native plants, water conservation and mitigating effects of climate change.

Founded as the San Diego War Against Litter Committee in 1954, I Love A Clean San Diego has worked to improve the health and beauty of San Diego for over 67 years. In 1989, ILACSD merged with the San Diego Ecology Center, joining two leading environmental organizations together to better serve the community, under one name.

Today, its mission is to create zero waste lifestyles and zero litter throughout San Diego County. ILACSD serves about 100,000 students, adults and businesses every year by providing environmental education, volunteer cleanup and beautification programs, recycling and zero waste solutions.

FCAT presents monthly (except December) presentations about climate change and mitigation, usually on the last Tuesday of the month on Zoom. To receive the Zoom link, sign up for the group's eblast on the website fallbrookclimateactionteam.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Climate Action Team.