Lorquin's admiral and California sister are a double delight

Robin Williams

Special to the Village News

Wings of Change is back to discuss the last two months' Butterfly of the Month Club. These two beauties look similar and often are mistaken for one another. The Lorquin's admiral has brown-black wings, each with a row of white spots across it. Its forewings have orange tips. Females are larger than males typically. The California sister is also dark brown to black and with the orange on the tips of wings. Unlike the Admiral, the California sister has blue bands along the edges and is named "sister" for its black and white markings on the forewing...