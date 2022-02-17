Re: 'COVID-19 deaths, or Remdesivir deaths?' [Village News, Letter, 2/3/22]

I’ve never sent letters or comments to any news media in my life, but this article warranted it. I have been following the science on COVID-19 from the beginning. I’m what they call a “long hauler” and recently recovered from Omicron.

I am against the vaccine mandate, and also the mask mandate, because from the beginning I felt they didn’t work since everyone was still getting infected. Science is now proving me right.

What I wasn’t aware of was the Remdesivir treatment mandated by Anthony Fauci in all hospitals. This is an egregious overreach by Fauci on the lives of all Americans. I certainly hope at some point he is held accountable for his actions. In the meantime I would like to get this article in the hands of as many of my friends and family as possible.

My heart goes out to all those people that lost “Loved Ones” in the hospital unnecessarily.

Many thanks to you for printing this information.

Jorri Caldwell