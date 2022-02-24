Take time to prepare before a significant earthquake to survive and recover

San Diego County has prepared multiple measures to ensure earthquake safety and awareness, from an earthquake alert app to creating personal safety plans. Village News/Courtesy photo

Yvette Urrea Moe

County of San Diego Communications Office

Earthquakes happen every day in California. Nearly all are so minor they go unnoticed. But one long-range scientific model (pubs.usgs.gov/fs/2015/3009/) forecasts a 6.7 magnitude will happen sometime in California in the next 12 years. Yet, the warning for a specific earthquake doesn't come more than a few seconds ahead. That means the only time to prepare for a significant earthquake is before one happens.

As part of Earthquake Preparedness Month in California, the San Diego County Office of Emergency Services recommends residents...