Art demo to feature pastels

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Art Association has several upcoming events at their new facility located at 300 N. Brandon Road, in the Old Town Fallbrook complex. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays – Saturdays. General meetings are held at the Fallbrook Woman's Club, 238 W. Mission Road on the third Saturday of each month, always free and open to the public, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Each general meeting includes refreshments, announcements, a chance to meet local artists, and always features a demonstration and member's artwork critique by a visiting artist.

FAA welcomes Dawn Buckingha...