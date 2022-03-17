Warriors second in boys volleyball Sweetwater Tournament division

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School's boys volleyball team began the 2022 season by taking second place in the Copper Division of the Feb. 25-26 Sweetwater Tournament.

"Great start, " said Fallbrook coach Chip Patterson.

Forty boys tried out for the varsity and junior varsity teams. "That's the first time we ever had that many, " Patterson said.

Patterson was forced to make cuts. The varsity squad has 12 players, including six who were on the 2021 team. Another 16 players are on the junior varsity roster.

The varsity players include some of Fallbrook's basketball te...