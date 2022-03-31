AAUW speech contest features 4 contestants

Participating in the AAUW speech contest are, from left, Itsarely Palma Castillo and Aislinn Morales, Mentoring Program Director and Speech Coach Karen Langer Baker, contestants Sara Solano and Cytlally Garcia.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook AAUW Mentoring Group's speech contest, held in the community room of the Fallbrook Library, was a great success according to AAUW Mentoring Program Director and Speech Coach Karen Langer Baker. Many current and former mentors, and members of the contestants' families attended.

Each contestant received a beautiful bouquet of flowers donated by Nancy Heins-Glaser, a certificate of participation, and a check from AAUW.

Members of Fallbrook Toastmasters Club served as judges, awarding first, second, third and fourth places based on the official Toastmasters judging c...