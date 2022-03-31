Manage your return-to-office stress with these 5 tips

Dr. Jacob Asher

UnitedHealthcare of California

As pandemic restrictions ease, many workers are heading back into the office after working remotely. That change might have them feeling a little stressed.

It’s normal to have some worries about a change in routine – and you may not be the only one at your company who’s feeling that way. In a survey by the American Psychological Association, roughly half of adults reported being uneasy about returning to in-person interactions.

A major life change like switching from remote to in-person work may be one of your stress triggers. Feeling...