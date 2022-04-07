Pala Casino Spa Resort presents Clay Walker July 16

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort is excited to present award-winning country singer and songwriter Clay Walker Saturday, July 16, performing live outdoors at the Starlight Theater. Since his debut in 1993 with his #1 Billboard single "What's It to You," Walker has remained one of country music's mainstays with numerous hit singles including "Live Until I Die," "Rumor Has It," and many more. Walker will perform some of his greatest hits as well as songs from his newest album, Texas to Tennessee.

The show will start at 8 p.m. Reserved tickets are $45 and general admission tickets are $25. This show is just one of the impressive lineup of headliner and tribute concerts that will be held at both the indoor Events Center and the outdoor Starlight Theater, with tickets on sale now for all events.

Upcoming schedule of shows

May 6 – 8 p.m. – The Clairvoyants (from America's Got Talent), at Events Center Friday

May 7 – 8 p.m. – Ann Wilson of Heart, at the Events Center

Sunday, May 8 – 6 p.m. – Gerardo Ortiz at the Starlight Theater

May 12 – 8 p.m. – Trace Adkins (The Way I Wanna Go Tour) at the Starlight Theater

May 14 – 5 p.m. – The Grass Roots, The Buckinghams & The Box Tops at the Events Center

Sunday, May 22 – 6 p.m. – Pedro Fernandez at the Starlight Theater

Friday, Sept. 9 – 8 p.m. – Kool & The Gang at the Starlight Theater

Tickets are on sale now, with no service charge, at the Pala Box Office, http://www.palacasino.com and 1-877-WIN-PALA (1-877-946-7252). Tickets are also available at http://www.etix.com and 1-800-514-3849.

All events and promotions are subject to cancellation without notice. Learn more about the upcoming events at Pala Casino Spa Resort by visiting: https://www.palacasino.com/entertainment/all-entertainment/.

Pala Casino is still committed to Playing It Safe. All shows continue to have increased cleaning and sanitizer stations. For a full list of the property updates and safety protocols at Pala Casino, please visit: https://www.palacasino.com/.

Submitted by Pala Casino Spa Resort.