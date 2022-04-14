Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Fallbrook and Rainbow water districts to hold town hall meeting May 2

Supervisor Desmond will attend to hear from residents

 
Last updated 4/14/2022 at 2:38pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Public Utility District and Rainbow Municipal Water District will co-host their third town hall meeting May 2 at 6 p.m. to update ratepayers on the districts’ efforts to change water suppliers.

The event, to be held at FPUD’s main office, will include introductory remarks by FPUD Board President Dave Baxter and Rainbow Board President Hayden Hamilton. It will feature presentations by FPUD General Manager Jack Bebee, Rainbow General Manager Tom Kennedy, as well as Keene Simonds, the executive officer of the San Diego Local Agency Formation Commission. Current...



