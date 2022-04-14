Firefighters make quick work of Fallbrook house fire
Last updated 4/15/2022 at 2:19pm
Firefighters made quick work of a house fire that broke out in a four-plex multi family dwelling in the 1700 block of Tecolote Drive in Fallbrook that was first reported at 12:18 p.m. Friday, April 15.
The fire, which broke out in a center unit, was contained by 12:40 p.m., North County Fire Protection spokesperson Captain John Choi said.
"We were able to contain the fire to the garage," Choi said. "The living area in the home was not affected."
Choi said it appeared the fire started in an attached garage on the front side of the home.
No one was injured in the blaze, Choi said....
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)