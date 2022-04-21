Vallecitos School District board approves district office remodel

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Vallecitos School District board approved a conceptual remodel project of the district office.

A 3-0 vote April 12, with Terese Kristensen and Heather Reinhardt absent, authorized school district staff to move forward with the bid process. Bids for the project will be solicited after details are finalized.

“It’s not a full remodel, but we want to make improvements in the district office,” said Maritza Koeppen, who is both the Vallecitos School District superintendent and the Vallecitos Elementary School principal.

The focus will be on the serv...