Applicants sought for Prop. M Bond Oversight Committee

Two vacancies need to be filled on the committee

Last updated 4/23/2022 at 5:40pm

SAN MARCOS – Palomar College is seeking local residents to fill two vacancies on its Independent Citizens’ Oversight Committee which reviews the expenditure of Proposition M funds.

Palomar College is seeking local residents to fill the following two vacancies on the committee:

• One member active in a support organization for Palomar College

• And one member active in a bona-fide taxpayers association

ICOC-approved by voters in 2006, Prop. M is a $694 million bond measure that has enabled the Palomar Community College District to make extensive modernizations and improveme...