NCFPD assists on numerous calls throughout days and nights

Besides fires and rescuing cats off rooftops, North County Fire Protection District personnel perform numerous day-full and night-full events.

In just the last 24-hours, crews have gone out on 15 medical aids, they helped someone, who stayed over hours at Sandia Creek, to get out, and they’ve been on three traffic collisions.

The worst collision involved a solo vehicle that ran off the road at Old Highway 395 and Sterling View Drive. The driver was able to walk out with assistance from firefighters and then was transported to Palomar Hospital either mild injuries, according to NCFPD spokesperson John Choi.