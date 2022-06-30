Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Young burn survivors bond and heal together at Camp Beyond the Scars

 
SAN DIEGO – From July 11 to July 15, 22 children and young adults who have sustained significant burn injuries will come together in an environment where everyone can feel comfortable being themselves. Camp Beyond the Scars is the Burn Institute’s hallmark burn survivor support program, specifically designed for burn-injured children ages 8-17. In addition, survivors ages 18-20 participate in a junior counselor component of the program as Leaders-In-Training.

Camp Beyond the Scars provides a supportive atmosphere where each child can learn how to cope with the emotional and physical...



