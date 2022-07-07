Wagner reaches state meet finals

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Not only did Fallbrook High School senior Rose Wagner compete in the CIF state track and field meet May 27-28 at Buchanan High School in Clovis, but she advanced to the girls pole vault finals.

The top 12 vaulters in the May 27 preliminaries advanced to the May 28 finals. Eight vaulters including Wagner cleared 12’7” in the preliminaries with Wagner being designated as the first-place preliminaries vaulter based on the tiebreaking criteria of misses at lower distances. Wagner cleared 11’11” in the finals and was given 12th place based on the tiebrea...