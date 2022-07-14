County offers Climate Action Plan Update virtual workshop

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – The county wants to hear from residents, employees, property owners, business owners, and students in the unincorporated county. All are invited to attend a virtual workshop series for the County of San Diego’s Climate Action Plan Update project, July 19 at 6 p.m.

Last summer, stakeholders in communities throughout the county shared feedback for their vision of an equitable net-zero emissions future. This summer, the county is hosting a workshop series to provide examples of strategies and measures to meet the unincorporated county’s vision of an equitable net-zero...