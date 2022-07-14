Earned Income Tax Credit Coalition returns $38,093,619 to San Diego taxpayers

Cash-back tax credits still available to low- to moderate-income families

SAN DIEGO – United Way of San Diego County, 211 San Diego, and the San Diego County Earned Income Tax Credit Coalition are excited to announce that through their collaborative efforts to provide free tax preparation services to the community, a total of $38,093,619 were returned back to San Diego County individuals and families through federal and state tax refunds.

“For nearly 20 years, our organization has proudly led the San Diego EITC Coalition in collaboration with 211 San Diego to help hard-working families claim the federal and state tax credits they deserve,” said Nancy L. Sas...