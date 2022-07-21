Concert at library to feature pianist Cheng

FALLBROOK – This month's Freaney and Friends concert will have award winning amateur pianist Gorden Cheng perform a solo recital, Tuesday, July 26 at 1 p.m. He is the recent first place winner of the Boston International Piano Competition in 2022.

The entire repertoire for the Fallbrook Library audience will be played in preparation for Cheng's entry into the 8th Van Cliburn International Amateur Piano Competition in October 2023. Guests will hear what it takes to be a competitive performer on the international stage.

Cheng will play Bach Prelude and Fugue C minor, Haydn C major sonata f...