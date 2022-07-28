Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FUESD and FUHSD to serve free meals to students

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/28/2022 at 4:21pm



FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Union Elementary School District and Fallbrook Union High School announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch/School Breakfast Programs for the 2022/2023 school year, July 21. All students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge at the following sites:

Fallbrook Union Elementary School District

Fallbrook STEM Academy

La Paloma Elementary

Live Oak Elementary

Maie Ellis Elementary

Mary Fay Elementary

Potter Jr. High

San Onofre Elementary

William H Frazier Elementary

Fallbrook Union High School District

Fallbrook High School

Ivy High School

For additional information, contact FUESD Child Nutrition Director Amy Haessly,

409 West Fallbrook St., 760 731-4352, [email protected]; or FUHSD Director of Food Services Judi Reynolds, 2400 S. Stage Coach Lane, 760 731-1601, [email protected]

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/28/2022 22:02