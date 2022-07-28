FUESD and FUHSD to serve free meals to students
Last updated 7/28/2022 at 4:21pm
FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Union Elementary School District and Fallbrook Union High School announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch/School Breakfast Programs for the 2022/2023 school year, July 21. All students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge at the following sites:
Fallbrook Union Elementary School District
Fallbrook STEM Academy
La Paloma Elementary
Live Oak Elementary
Maie Ellis Elementary
Mary Fay Elementary
Potter Jr. High
San Onofre Elementary
William H Frazier Elementary
Fallbrook Union High School District
Fallbrook High School
Ivy High School
For additional information, contact FUESD Child Nutrition Director Amy Haessly,
409 West Fallbrook St., 760 731-4352, [email protected]; or FUHSD Director of Food Services Judi Reynolds, 2400 S. Stage Coach Lane, 760 731-1601, [email protected]
