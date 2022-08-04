Curtain Call Company announces auditions for "Audition for Murder"
Last updated 8/3/2022 at 1:42pm
FALLBROOK – Curtain Call Company will be holding auditions for its upcoming production "Audition for Murder" on Friday, Aug. 12, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane.
"Audition for Murder,” written by Eileen Moushey, will be performed in October as a Dinner Theater Murder Mystery at Firehouse Que and Brew.
Synopsis: Famous film director David Howard is auditioning for “extras” in his soon-to-filmed epic, “The Red Babushka.” Audience members are recruited to “read” for roles and David stages scenes using them and his “stars....
