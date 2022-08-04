'The Remarkable Mister Holmes' makes its world premier

Sharon Rietkerk plays Sheila Watson who fills in for her brother, Dr. Watson, to help Bart Shatto as Sherlock Holmes in "The Remarkable Mister Holmes."

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News.

The rumble you hear is Arthur Conan Doyle dancing on his grave. Written by two of San Diego counties prized geniuses (or committable idiot savants), "The Remarkable Mister Holmes," a musical, neatly wraps up North Coast Repertory's 40th season.

Based loosely (very loosely) on Conan Doyle's famous sleuth, this authentically new work is fresh and brilliantly funny.

"The Remarkable Mister Homes" is a master class in comedy writing laced with silly songs orchestrated by virtuoso Daniel Lincoln.

Lincoln's musical phrasing is crisp and pi...