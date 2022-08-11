Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

LAFCO to be co-applicant on ag conservation planning grant

Â 
facebookÂ Â Share twitterÂ Â Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/11/2022Â atÂ 9:07am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

San Diego County's Local Agency Formation Commission will be a co-applicant for an agricultural conservation planning grant.

LAFCOâ€™s board voted 7-0 Aug. 1, with no City of San Diego representative present, to authorize LAFCO to be a co-applicant with the County of San Diego for a $500,000 Sustainable Agriculture Lands Conservation Program grant, to authorize a $25,000 matching funds expenditure, and to authorize LAFCO executive officer Keene Simonds to sign the grant award and execute a Memorandum of Understanding with the County of San Diego.

â€œWeâ€...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

Â 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
Â 
Â 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

Â© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
Â© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/11/2022 21:11