LAFCO to be co-applicant on ag conservation planning grant

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

San Diego County's Local Agency Formation Commission will be a co-applicant for an agricultural conservation planning grant.

LAFCOâ€™s board voted 7-0 Aug. 1, with no City of San Diego representative present, to authorize LAFCO to be a co-applicant with the County of San Diego for a $500,000 Sustainable Agriculture Lands Conservation Program grant, to authorize a $25,000 matching funds expenditure, and to authorize LAFCO executive officer Keene Simonds to sign the grant award and execute a Memorandum of Understanding with the County of San Diego.

