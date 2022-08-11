LAFCO to be co-applicant on ag conservation planning grant
Last updated 8/11/2022Â atÂ 9:07am
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
San Diego County's Local Agency Formation Commission will be a co-applicant for an agricultural conservation planning grant.
LAFCOâ€™s board voted 7-0 Aug. 1, with no City of San Diego representative present, to authorize LAFCO to be a co-applicant with the County of San Diego for a $500,000 Sustainable Agriculture Lands Conservation Program grant, to authorize a $25,000 matching funds expenditure, and to authorize LAFCO executive officer Keene Simonds to sign the grant award and execute a Memorandum of Understanding with the County of San Diego.
â€œWeâ€...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)