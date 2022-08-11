Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Sercice 

Thunderstorms, flash floods expected in parts of San Diego County

 
Last updated 8/13/2022 at 9:27am

Village News/Courtesy photo

The risk of flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible in a portion of Southwest California.

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms could lead to flash flooding in parts of San Diego County through this evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The risk of flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible in a portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Coachella Valley, Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Scattered thunderstorms will occur, so...



