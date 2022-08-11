Thunderstorms, flash floods expected in parts of San Diego County

The risk of flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible in a portion of Southwest California.

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms could lead to flash flooding in parts of San Diego County through this evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The risk of flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible in a portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Coachella Valley, Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Scattered thunderstorms will occur, so...