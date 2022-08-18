Healthy Habits for Bonsall & Fallbrook Folks – Almond butter vs peanut butter – the nut debate

Classic peanut butter or popular almond butter are both forms of healthy fats, but one may be "healthier" than the other. Village News/Courtesy photo

Dr. Megan Johnson McCullough

Special to the Village News

Both taste amazing for those of us who always have enjoyed a good spread. Most of us can eat almond butter or peanut butter right out of the jar. We grew up on peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Celery and peanut butter. Peanut butter cookies. Almond Joy candy bars. Chocolate covered almonds. Roasted almonds. Licking your lips yet??

Actually, this gooey goodness loves to get stuck in your teeth. A popular choice for sure, the National Peanut Board said that 90% of homes has peanut butter in their cabinet. So, let's see which one sta...