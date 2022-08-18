Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Healthy Habits for Bonsall & Fallbrook Folks – Almond butter vs peanut butter – the nut debate

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/18/2022 at 9:07am

Classic peanut butter or popular almond butter are both forms of healthy fats, but one may be "healthier" than the other. Village News/Courtesy photo

Dr. Megan Johnson McCullough

Special to the Village News

Both taste amazing for those of us who always have enjoyed a good spread. Most of us can eat almond butter or peanut butter right out of the jar. We grew up on peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Celery and peanut butter. Peanut butter cookies. Almond Joy candy bars. Chocolate covered almonds. Roasted almonds. Licking your lips yet??

Actually, this gooey goodness loves to get stuck in your teeth. A popular choice for sure, the National Peanut Board said that 90% of homes has peanut butter in their cabinet. So, let's see which one sta...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/18/2022 09:12