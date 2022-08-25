Turnout provides good start to Warriors' girls volleyball season

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

After some girls had left Fallbrook High School’s girls volleyball team during the 2021 season Fallbrook athletic director Patrick Walker brought back Chip Patterson as the Warriors’ head coach. The team reached the CIF Division III final and lost in the first round of the CIF state playoffs to conclude the season with a 21-13 record.

The volleyball team had a different type of player problem this year when Patterson was forced to trim the varsity, junior varsity, and freshmen rosters. “We had to cut 45. We had 84 try out,” he said.

Patterson may n...