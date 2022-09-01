Palomar College opens fall semester with increased number of on-site students

SAN MARCOS – The Fall 2022 semester began at Palomar College Monday, Aug. 22, with all locations offering a variety of on-site course offerings, comprehensive student services, and all libraries open.

Palomar has three times the amount of on-site students than last fall. All facilities across the Palomar Community College District (District) are open, including:

· San Marcos Campus

· Escondido Education Center

· Rancho Bernardo Education Center

· Fallbrook Education Center

"I can't wait to welcome our students back to school," said Dr. Star Rivera-Lacey, Superintendent/President of Palomar College. "Everyone here has been hard at work preparing for this semester, and we are very excited to get started and support our students on their path to success."

For the safety of students, faculty, staff and visitors, health requirements remain in place, including mandatory daily health screenings for anyone who comes to a Palomar site. Vaccinations are not required, but facial coverings are strongly recommended indoors.

Palomar College offers 16-week full semester courses and condensed courses that are 8 and 4 weeks in length. Registration remains open and information can be found at https://www.Palomar.edu.

Also in operation are several programs for high school students within the district who are pursuing completion of courses with Palomar College that are transferable to four-year institutions:

· The newly opened Poway to Palomar Middle College, serving 40 high school students at the Rancho Bernardo Education Center

· The Bonsall Early College Program, with 45 high schoolers at the Fallbrook Education Center

· And the Orange Glen High School Program, which includes some 300 high school students in Escondido.

All locations are open with in-person classes and services. A wide variety of online options remain in place for students who prefer the remote format.

Submitted by Palomar College.