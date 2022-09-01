Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FUESD fights ruling that teacher be retained

CPC says dismissal for refusing vaccine/testing should be reversed

 
Last updated 9/1/2022 at 4:32pm

Jennifer Humphreys is fighting to get her job back with FUESD.

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

A third grade teacher's dismissal for not being vaccinated for COVID-19 and refusing to adhere to weekly testing was reversed this summer by the Commission on Professional Competence. In a 28-page document, the CPC said the Fallbrook teacher should be given her job back and receive pay and benefits from when she was fired last fall.

"It is quite evident that the district rushed to dismiss the respondent," the CPC report stated.

Trustees of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District had no comment on Aug. 15 when a union representative Ken Ostrosk...



