Multiple accidents reported in Fallbrook and Bonsall today

All roads are clear as of 3:30 pm

Village News/AC Investigations photo Two cars were involved in a traffic collision affecting traffic at S. Mission and Olive Hill.

At 7:50 am this morning there was an expanded traffic collision reported aat Old River Rd. and Little Gopher Canyon. According to NCFPD PIO John Choi, while it was called in as a rescue, car over the side, it ended up being a crash from the previous night and the car was abandoned.

At 1:37 pm today, there was a two-vehicle traffic collision at S. Mission and Olive Hill Rd. A tow truck was en route and traffic was diverted, including school traffic. No one was transported with injuries. One person refused against medical advice to be transported.

At 1:17 pm there was an accident on NB I-15 just north of Mission Rd. According to the CHP, a motorcycle was reported to be lane-splitting and was in a traffic collision with a vehicle. The rider and motorcycle were reported to be on the right-hand shoulder.

The male rider was transported by ambulance to the hospital.