Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Village News staff 

Multiple accidents reported in Fallbrook and Bonsall today

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/2/2022 at 3:45pm

Village News/AC Investigations photo

Two cars were involved in a traffic collision affecting traffic at S. Mission and Olive Hill.

All roads are clear as of 3:30 pm

Village News/AC Investigations photo

Two cars were involved in a traffic collision affecting traffic at S. Mission and Olive Hill.

At 7:50 am this morning there was an expanded traffic collision reported aat Old River Rd. and Little Gopher Canyon. According to NCFPD PIO John Choi, while it was called in as a rescue, car over the side, it ended up being a crash from the previous night and the car was abandoned.

At 1:37 pm today, there was a two-vehicle traffic collision at S. Mission and Olive Hill Rd. A tow truck was en route and traffic was diverted, including school traffic. No one was transported with injuries. One person refused against medical advice to be transported.

At 1:17 pm there was an accident on NB I-15 just north of Mission Rd. According to the CHP, a motorcycle was reported to be lane-splitting and was in a traffic collision with a vehicle. The rider and motorcycle were reported to be on the right-hand shoulder.

The male rider was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/03/2022 02:03