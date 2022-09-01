Purple Flag Warning continues today for excessive heat and weather

The excessive heat and weather conditions have made this Labor Day weekend, Sunday through Monday, Purple Flag Warning days, with the most dangerous heat conditions. Locally we experience Red Flag Days typically, which are very dangerous, but Purple is more dangerous than Red.

Purple Flag warning today "Very high heat risk will develop from the coast to the inland valleys Sunday through Monday. It will be humid as well from the coast and into the valleys. Highs will reach 95-105 at most locales, except mid to upper 80s at the beaches and 105-115 over the Inland Empire. Overnight lows will fall into the middle and upper 70s areawide with a few locales not even falling below 80, most probably the Inland Empire. This is a dangerous situation for the vulnerable population, especially those that do not have access to air conditioning.

Very High Risk for heat-related illnesses for those who are heat sensitive and/or without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration the National. Please see the related story on heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

A Red Flag Warning, meaning high risk for heat-related illnesses, especially with extended outdoor exposure, and for those who are heat sensitive and/or without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration.

These hot conditions could lead to more fires starts and rapid growth. Hot conditions with minimum relative humidity dropping to 15% to 25% each day will create elevated fire weather conditions. There is potential for large vertical plume growth with any new fires that develop, especially in the foothills and mountains.

In addition to the hot weather and possible fire starts, we are being warned of possible thunderstorms which could lead to heavy downpours, gusty and erratic winds, and lightning. There is also the potential for dry lightning, which would lead to fire starts.

The National Weather Service issues Red Flag Warnings & Fire Weather Watches to alert fire departments of the onset, or possible onset, of critical weather and dry conditions that could lead to rapid or dramatic increases in wildfire activity.